Homewood Business Happenings - May 2024

Now Open

× Expand Frothy Monkey

The Frothy Monkey is now open at 930 Oxmoor Road in Homewood, making it the second location in Alabama for the eatery. The cafe serves breakfast and brunch every day until 5 pm, as well as lunch and dinner, with beverage offerings including coffee, craft beer, wine and cocktails. The recipes are made from scratch, and the ingredients are locally sourced whenever possible. This location is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. 659-202-4344

SouthPoint Bank has a new location at 1720 28th Ave. S. that is now open. The new branch offers a full range of banking services, including personal and business accounts, loans, ATM services and drive-thru service. The Homewood location is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-503-5000

Slice Pizza and Brew recently opened its fifth location at 1010 Oxmoor Road. The new location was previously occupied by New York Pizza, in the heart of the Edgewood neighborhood. The menu includes traditional favorites along with a few new, local menu items. The Edgewood location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. 205-238-5490

News and Accomplishments

Regions Bank, with branches at 1 Independence Plaza and 100 Green Springs Highway, was named a silver winner in the Learning Marketer of the Year competition at the 2024 Degreed Visionary Awards, given out by the Degreed enterprise learning experience platform. The award recognizes companies for aligning professional development with business strategies. 205-766-8070

Personnel Moves

Regions Bank, with branches at 1 Independence Plaza and 100 Green Springs Highway, has named John Jordan as the head of retail for its Consumer Banking Group. Jordan will lead an organization of more than 7,500 Regions Bank associates. He comes to Regions from Bank of America, where he spent more than 20 years in retail banking and wealth management. As head of retail for Regions Bank, Jordan reports directly to Kate Danella, head of consumer banking. 205-766-8070

Anniversaries

× Expand The Little Donkey

The Little Donkey, 2701 18th St. S., Suite 200, has been serving the Homewood community for 12 years. The restaurant prepares Southern-inspired Mexican dishes such as tacos, queso, fajitas and other favorites such as fried chicken. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 205-703-7000

× Expand Neighbors

Neighbors, at 715 Oak Grove Road in West Homewood, has been scooping up ice cream for one year. The sweet shop offers classic and unique ice cream flavors for its scoops, cones and shakes, as well as a candy wall. The shop is open weekdays from 3 to 8 p.m. and weekends starting at noon. 205-518-5521