Homewood Business Happenings - March 2024

Coming Soon

Several new tenants have leased space at The Edge, an upcoming mixed-use development located on Green Springs Highway scheduled to open this spring. Corbeau Wine Bar, The Standard, Cookie Plug, The Que’bicle by Porky’s Pride and Shin Ramen Noodles Asian Cuisine join previously signed Baba Java and Popbar.

Now Open

× Expand Cantina Tortilla Grill

The Cantina Tortilla Grill is now open at 162 Oxmoor Road in West Homewood. The Homewood Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting event for the business to make the grand opening official. Cantina will continue to serve the Latin American dishes it is known for, such as the Cuban sandwich, shrimp quesadilla and fish tacos. 205-834-8557

Webb Building Essentials recently opened a new showroom at 1716 28th Ave. S. The business carries everything for building and remodeling from door and window samples to paint colors and flooring. 205-864-8226

Relocations and Renovations

Hero Doughnuts recently moved to a new location at 1726 28th Ave. S. The Homewood Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting honoring this relocation on Feb. 6. Hero Doughnuts serves house-made doughnuts with creative toppings, along with breakfast plates, sandwiches and salads. 205-623-1017

News and Accomplishments

× Expand Cantina Tortilla Grill

Slice Pizza & Brew, 1010 Oxmoor Road, was recently named the winner of two prestigious categories in Pizza Today’s inaugural 2023 Pizza Industry Excellence (PIE) Awards, earning accolades for “Most Interesting Menu” and “Pizza Company of the Year by Region – Southeast.” The PIE Awards aim to spotlight the achievements of pizzeria operators nationwide. Independent and chain pizza establishments across the country vied for recognition in 24 categories, judged by a panel of leading pizzeria owners and culinary experts. 205-557-5423

Several Homewood businesses are represented on the 2024 board of directors of the Alabama Retail Association. Those are: Alabama Goods, represented by Beth Staula; CVS Health, represented by Catherine Raynor; and Moe’s Southwest Grill, represented by Kealon Drake.

Anniversaries

UAB Callahan Eye Clinic has recently reached one year at One Independence Plaza, Suite 700, in Homewood. This location offers complete ophthalmology and optometry care, as well as designer eyewear. Care is available for both adults and children. 205-250-6042

Social Taco is celebrating one year as one of the three SOHO restaurants in the heart of Homewood. The restaurant values the community and hopes to draw people in with freshly made tacos, margaritas and other favorites. 205-922-0551