Homewood Business Happenings - June 2024

Now Open

× Expand Bryan Johnson Credit : Bryan Johnson Studio Dylan Scroggins

Dylan Scroggins launched the Kalmar Group recruitment firm in January. Based at 1823 27th Ave. S., the firm primarily places senior-level leadership roles in privately held companies, in addition to building out sales teams. The Kalmar Group works across all industries and around the nation. 205-948-7303

Southern Immediate Care has recently opened their newest location at 1944 28th Ave. S. in downtown Homewood. The clinic offers comprehensive primary care, urgent care and more. Patients can be seen weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on the weekend from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. 205-409-2794

Tina's Market, previously known as Teenie's Take-Home Market in Mountain Brook, has opened at 3027 Central Ave. in Homewood. The market is a place for shoppers to stop in for a take-home meal or grab treats, baked goods and other local vendor items. Tina's Market hours are Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Aphros Beauty Day Spa is now open at 2045 Brookwood Medical Center Drive #24. The business specializes in permanent makeup, massages, body polishing, body wraps, waxing, facials and more. Aphros is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 205-377-6511

News and Accomplishments

The Homewood Police Foundation celebrated National Police Week in May with Chief Tim Ross and Homewood police officers. The HPF is grateful for their dedication to public safety. J.J. and Whitney Thomas donated lunch from Slice Pizza in Homewood for the hard-working officers.

Personnel Moves

The Shades Valley YMCA, 3551 Montgomery Highway, is pleased to announce the hiring of Scott Monnett as executive director. 205-870-9622

Anniversaries

Mantooth Interiors, 2813 18th St. S., has been in the interior design and home furnishing business since 1973. Led by Lynette and Josh Mantooth, a mother-and-son duo, the business is celebrating 51 years. Customers can find furniture, beds, luxury linens, pillows and other items to complement their dream home. The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-879-5474

Shaia's of Homewood, 2818 18th St. S., has been in the men's fine clothing business for 102 years. Customers can stop by Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-871-1312

Renew Dermatology is celebrating one year at 1651 Independence Court #211 in Homewood. The clinic offers medical and cosmetic dermatology, Emsella treatments, aesthetician services and skincare products. Renew is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-580-1500

The Happy Catering Co. is celebrating 32 years in business. The family-run company, located at 225 Oxmoor Circle #803, employs more than 50 people and serves the area seven days a week. They cater a wide variety of events including functions for corporate and nonprofit organizations and civic groups, as well as weddings. 205-251-8925

The Birmingham Boys Choir celebrates 51 years in various locations around Birmingham. The nonprofit was formed to allow boys in the greater Birmingham area to learn music reading literacy, vocal skills and more. 205-767-9219