Homewood Business Happenings July 2024

Relocations and Renovations

Effie’s Boutique in Homewood, 2918 18th St. S., has celebrated its grand opening of the newly expanded store. The boutique carries women’s clothing with all the needed shoes and accessories. The shop opens Monday through Saturday at 10 a.m. 205-896-1814

News and Accomplishments

Andy, Andrew and Austin Virciglio, the owners of the Homewood Piggly Wiggly at 3000 Montgomery Highway, have been recently nominated for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year. The grocery store is a neighborhood staple, offering shoppers fresh foods and ingredients daily until 9 p.m. 205-879-0884

Kelly Seibels, owner of Seibels Cottage, was recently nominated for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year award. Seibels Cottage, 2927 18th St. S., carries rustic contemporary furnishings for lake homes, beach houses, camp cottages, hunting lodges and more. 205-879-3558

Chris Reebals, of the Christopher Collection, has been nominated for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year award. The Christopher Collection, 2913 Linden Ave., is a boutique-style collection of furnishings, décor, art and design elements for your home. 205-719-3206

The Cottage Basket owner Shelli Morrow was recently nominated for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year award. The shop at 2901 18th St. S. carries a large variety of gifts, kids and baby items, jewelry, accessories, home decor and more. 205-460-1054

Dave Horn and Taylor Hughes, owners of Soho Social, Soho Standard and Social Taco, have been nominated for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year. The three restaurants, located in Rosewood Plaza, were designed to foster community and help customers feel comfortable moving interchangeably between the restaurants when deciding what to eat or drink on a particular outing.

Joshua Gentry, Nick Pihakis and Rachel Ishee, owners of Little Donkey Restaurant, have been nominated for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the restaurant at 2701 18th St. S., Suite 200, offers Mexican food with a Southern twist. Customers can enjoy dishes like fajitas, bowls, street tacos and even fried chicken. 205-703-7000

Wil Drake, Jason Wallis, Molly Seckman, Nick Pihakis, Paul Yeck and Rachel Ishee, of Hero Doughnuts and Buns, have recently been nominated for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year award. Hero, at 1726 28th Ave. S., offers breakfast sandwiches made on their signature bun, a variety of doughnuts, salads, burgers and more. The restaurant is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-623-1017

Anniversaries

Art Alley, 109 Broadway St., is celebrating 24 years in Edgewood. The gallery specializes in art from around the Southeast and is open Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 205-879-1105

Cowlicks Salon, 1923 29th Ave. S. is celebrating its first anniversary in Homewood. Cowlicks is a kids salon, offering cuts and services for children of all ages, while maintaining the consistency of an adult salon. The salon also has a parent’s menu for basic haircuts or a wash and blow out. Cowlicks is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 205-747-0592