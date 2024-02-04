Homewood Business Happenings - February 2024

Now Open

Dr. Blake Raggio recently announced the opening of Raggio MD Facial Plastic Surgery, 1920 Huntington Road, providing facial plastic surgery and non-surgical treatments to create a more youthful and symmetrical appearance. 659-272-0092

News and Accomplishments

Avadian Credit Union, with a business services office at 2200 Lakeshore Drive and a branch at 475 Green Springs Highway, was recently named by Business Alabama as one of the 40 best companies to work for in Alabama. In addition to comprehensive insurance plans, 401k, medical leave and holiday pay, Avadian offers a student loan repayment program, tuition reimbursement, flexible work hours and a relaxed dress code, the magazine said. 888-282-3426

Relocations and Renovations

Homewood Gourmet is now open at its new, larger location at 2703 Mamie L Foster, 18th Place. The casual eatery serves fresh, local ingredients in handcrafted sandwiches, salads and sides, as well as a selection of dinner entrees to go. 205-871-1620

Anniversaries

Vista Engineering is celebrating 26 years in business. The business, located at 130 Citation Court, specializes in materials consulting, as well as research and design services in the private sector. 205-307-6550

New Ownership

Mary Virginia Colvert has recently sold Celebrate Birmingham, 1743 Reese St., to Lesley Hendon. Hendon is the owner of Pop and Pour Party Co. in Fairhope. Colvert is happy to remain an active member of the Homewood community. 205-440-2184