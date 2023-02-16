Homewood Business Happenings - February 2023

Now Open

Ramey Harrell, CLU is now a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones. Previously, he worked with Protective Life in a variety of positions. 205-414-0851

Relocations and Renovations

Little Professor in Homewood announced their forthcoming move from their current 18th Street location to the old Nadeau location at 2834 18th St. S., across from the Valley Hotel. Owners Jonathan and Meredith Robinson said the move will take place in February, allowing the store to expand. The new store will include an outdoor patio, an all-new interior with a library-style mezzanine level with seating and quiet reading alcoves. There will also be an improved kids area, coffee bar and wider event space. 205-870-7461

After 24 years of operation, Homewood Gourmet has outgrown its 28th Avenue South location and will be moving to 2705 18th Place S. in early spring of this year. At approximately 1,500 square feet, it will be larger and closer to some great walkable shopping. It will feature an expanded frozen food section as well as a grab-and-go section, making to-go orders more convenient than ever before. Additionally, there will be more parking available for customers. 205-871-1620

Anniversaries

For 25 years Vista Engineering has been providing materials consulting, research and design services. In 1998, Raymond Thompson retired from teaching in UAB’s School of Engineering to embark on a new endeavor using his expertise to help the private sector. Since opening, the company has served over 500 customers. 205-307-6550