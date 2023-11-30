Homewood Business Happenings - December 2023

Now Open

Cushman Wakefield, a global commercial real estate services firm, recently opened a new location at 2715 18th Place S.

Farrell-Calhoun Paint — a neighborhood retailer offering a large assortment of paints, supplies and other products — is now open at 2704 19th St. S.

Webb Concrete & Building Materials recently opened Webb Building Essentials, a new building materials showroom, located at 1716 28th Ave. S. The store offers a selection of windows, flooring, doors and more.

Coming Soon

SouthPoint Bank is planning to open a location at 1720 28th Ave. S., the site of the former Valley Mall, in early 2024.

A new mural was recently completed by Marcus Fetch and Dewon Moton on the exterior of the upcoming Luca restaurant, which will be a Nick Pihakis-inspired Italian-themed restaurant. The new restaurant will be located at 200 28th St. S. and is part of the redevelopment of the former Valley Mall.

Relocations and Renovations

Little Professor bookstore is now open at its new Homewood location, 2738 18th St. S. Once Upon a Time, a children’s clothing store, has moved into the bookstore’s previous location at 2844 18th St. S.

News and Accomplishments

Painter Thomas Andrew has combined his art gallery with his chocolate boutique, Chocolate America, into one storefront named Thomas Andrew Art, Home & Faith. The new store, located at 2856 18th St. S. where Chocolate America has been since May 2022, offers a selection of fine chocolates as well as home decor, art and faith-based items. Andrew first opened his art gallery in December 2019 in downtown Homewood on 29th Street South. 205-427-5299

Spencer-SHE, a local woman-owned engineering consulting and safety training firm based at 3351 Independence Drive, recently announced the accomplishments of some of its team members. Kelvin Eades, safety and training manager, graduated from Purdue Global University with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences — with honors — summa cum laude. Eades has been a member of the Spencer team for five years. Syed Imam, recently promoted to project engineer, began his career with Spencer as an intern and has accomplished his goal of earning his bachelor’s of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Spencer’s newest intern, Savannah Smith, attends Samford University and majors in environmental science. She is also working toward a GIS certification. 205-552-7400

Personnel Moves

Gabby Bass-Butler was recently promoted as the Homewood Public Library’s new full-time children’s librarian. She was a member of the Teen Advisory Board at the library and began working part-time in the children’s department during her time at Samford University. She is currently in her first semester of library school at the University of Alabama. 205-332-6600

Anniversaries

D-BAT SW Birmingham is celebrating four years in Homewood. The indoor baseball/softball facility franchise has more than 85 locations in the United States and China. The Homewood location is at 131 West Oxmoor Road, Suite 131. 713-492-7262

Advanced Computer Engraving is celebrating three years in Homewood. The company, located at 225 Oxmoor Circle, Suite 812, specializes in laser engraving, banners and signs, name tags and promotional products. 205-323-4153

Homewood Bagel Co. has been operating at its Central Avenue storefront full time since December 2019. Before purchasing the storefront, the bagel bakers shared its location with Icing on the Cookie and did home deliveries and pop-up shops. 205-769-6131

Momma Goldberg’s Deli is celebrating 16 years since opening its first location in Homewood in December 2007. Momma Goldberg’s now has dozens of locations across the Southeast, including on 18th Street South in Homewood. 205-834-8871

Jack’s Family Restaurants celebrated 63 years in November at the Homewood location, 2831 19th St. S., which is the first restaurant in the fast food chain. 205-879-9321

Ace Hardware Homewood, 320 Oxmoor Road, is celebrating its first anniversary. The store carries a large selection of fasteners, grills, paint, plumbing, outdoor power equipment, gardening supplies and electrical. 205-778-2100