Homewood Business Happenings - April 2024

Now Open

Luca Lagotto is now open in Homewood at 1722 28th Ave. S. The restaurant is named after a beloved family dog, and the Italian cuisine is inspired by the idea of enjoying a delicious meal with your neighbors. The menu includes pasta, pizza and other traditional Italian meals. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 205-624-0086

Farrell-Calhoun Paint is now open in Homewood at 2704 19th St. S. The company has been family-owned and operated since its beginning in 1905. Farrell-Calhoun offers paint products and Green Wise products designated for “green” building projects. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. 205-245-8150

Relocations and Renovations

Bustle, a bridal shop, has moved to a new location at 1823 27th Ave. S., Suite C. The business's new space was designed to provide the dreamy experience that brides hope to have when looking for the perfect wedding gown. Appointments are required for fittings and can be made online on the website. 205-502-7484

News and Accomplishments

Shay Gartman has been named the executive director of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce. She said she is excited to continue the successful legacy of previous directors and the work they have done. The chamber office is at 7 Hollywood Blvd. 205-871-5631

Anniversaries

Buka, a neighborhood wine shop, market, and takeaway cafe, is celebrating its third anniversary. The business opened at 186 Oxmoor Road, Suite 100, in West Homewood in April 2021. 205-527-8007

Etc. is celebrating the second anniversary of its Homewood location. Etc., which sells designer jewelry, accessories and clothing, opened its second location at 186 Oxmoor Road in West Homewood in April 2022. 205-871-6747

The O.Henry's Coffee chain is celebrating 31 years roasting coffee in the Birmingham area. The Homewood locations at 2831 18th St. S. and 569 Brookwood Village, Suite 101, are among eight in the state. Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 205-870-1198