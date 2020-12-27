Growing business successfully during a pandemic

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Alabama Good store on 18th Street South in downtown Homewood has been open for eight years. In July, Alabama Goods expanded by opening a second location in Huntsville.

Back in January, Alabama Goods owners Sherry Hartley and Beth Staula signed a lease for a second location of their store in Huntsville.

They had no idea the COVID-19 pandemic would be just around the corner. But despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, the Huntsville store has been a success, Hartley said.

“We opened the store in the middle of the pandemic, but it’s gone well,” Hartley said. “We’ve actually met our projections, and in fact, we got our first corporate order recently, which we were thrilled about.”

Online sales for the store are up over 250% and corporate gifts are up, too, she said.

“Not only are they sending them to customers, but they’re sending them to employees who work from home as well,” she said.

The Homewood location on 18th Street is the original location of Alabama Goods. The two owners met in 2006 and combined their love for their home state to create a store that sells exclusively Alabama-made goods.

The Homewood store has been open for eight years, and three years ago, Alabama Goods doubled its store space. The Huntsville store is smaller than the Homewood store, Hartley said. It’s stocked with some of the Homewood bestsellers along with some products made in North Alabama. Hartley said they are very selective with the products they carry there. The Huntsville location has been open since July.

“We’re nervous and excited,” she said. “It’s been very well received. The customers come in, and they’re just wowed. They say there’s nothing like it in Huntsville. … You get a little bit anxious when you expand and you have a commitment like that. But we have been pleased with the response.”

To learn more or to shop online, visit alabamagoods.com.