Frothy Monkey opening March 26

Frothy Monkey at Edgewood Corner in Homewood will open its doors on Tuesday, March 26.

Located at 930 Oxmoor Rd., the operating hours for the restaurant will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The new all-day cafe is Frothy Monkey's ninth location and its second cafe in Alabama.

Frothy Monkey's Homewood location features an indoor dining room, coffee and cocktail bar, and covered front patio seating. Guests can dine in with wait service, order online for takeout or delivery, or order to-go in store.

Frothy will celebrate its first day open with promotions running all day. Guests can enjoy complimentary 8oz coffee, happy hour specials, half-priced wine bottles, and 10% off online orders.

All Day Promotions include:

Complimentary 8 oz. coffee

$2 off mimosas

Half-priced wine bottles

10% online to-go ordering with code 35209

Happy Hour - half-off draft beer, $6 wines, $2 off cocktails

Breakfast and brunch are served every day until 5 p.m., as well as lunch and dinner, with beverage offerings including coffee, craft beer, wine, and cocktails. Food and drinks are made from scratch using original recipes and thoughtfully sourced ingredients from regional farmers and producers whenever possible.

Frothy began as a coffeehouse in a cozy bungalow in Nashville's 12South neighborhood in 2004 and is an independently owned all-day cafe and specialty coffee roaster with cafes in Nashville, Franklin, Chattanooga and Knoxville, Tennessee, and Birmingham and Homewood, Alabama.

Visit frothymonkey.com for more details.