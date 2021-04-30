Flooring business moves, expands

By INGRID SCHNADER

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. Homewood Carpet and Flooring at 813 Green Springs Highway is moving into a new showroom a couple of doors down from its current location.

A family-owned Homewood business is seeing a major expansion this year.

Homewood Carpet & Flooring, owned by Foo Shunnarah for 15 years, is not only moving into a bigger space, but Shunnarah also recently purchased Sharp Carpet Hardwood & Tile, a business that saw 28 years of success in the flooring industry.

The new showroom for Homewood Carpet & Flooring is two doors down from the business’ current space in a storefront that was previously a mattress store. Not only does this space connect to the warehouse, but it’s also approximately four times larger.

“We’ll have more displays, more to show and more sales reps,” Shunnarah said. “It’ll be good to do get-togethers here, bring designers and builders in, and have one-night-only specials for people who are invited. It opens the door for a lot of activity we can’t do here because of space.”

Shunnarah had been wanting to move to a larger space for a while, and he said he actually had his eyes on the former Sharp Carpet space. He wasn’t able to get that space, though, so after purchasing Sharp Carpet, he made the decision to move his business a few doors down.

Homewood Carpet & Flooring works with its clients in a family-oriented, one-on-one way, similar to how Sharp Carpet operated, Shunnarah said. So when the owner decided to retire, Shunnarah purchased the company’s phone numbers and client files.

“Sharp Carpet is Homewood Carpet now, so any existing Sharp Carpet clients are more than welcome to call us, and we’ll service them,” he said.

Business has been doing well, Shunnarah said, and luxury vinyl flooring is currently about 60% of the market right now. “It’s durable, water resistant and very hard to scratch,” he said. “And it’s really easy to keep clean.”

Shunnarah said he anticipates moving into the new showroom in May. Visit homewoodcarpet.com for more information.