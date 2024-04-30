Farmer’s markets gearing up for busy summer

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Patrons attend the West Homewood Farmers Market on opening day in June 2022. The market is held each Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Shades Valley Community Church.

For 14 years, the West Homewood Farmers Market has delivered fresh food along with an opportunity for residents to build bonds in their community.

The market “is more than just a marketplace,” said CEO and Board Director Kenyon Ross. “It’s a vibrant community hub where local producers, farmers and neighbors come together. Here, you’ll find an abundance of fresh, seasonal produce, baked goods and unique crafts, all lovingly crafted and sourced from the surrounding area.”

The market is also committed to providing an enjoyable experience for the kids as their families browse. A kid’s table is set up with fun activities, including face painting, balloon creations and the crowd-favorite sprinkler. On select Tuesdays, the Homewood Library also participates in the market and treats young visitors to popsicles.

Between 40 and 60 vendors participate, and there has been a noticeable increase in vendors and visitors at the market in recent years, which Ross attributes to a growing interest in locally sourced products and community-driven events.

“We’re thrilled to see this positive trend,” Ross said, “as it speaks to the market’s growing popularity and its importance as a focal point for our community.”

Ross said that the market has received enthusiastic support from residents and loyal shoppers.

“The West Homewood Farmers Market fosters a sense of connection and belonging. It’s a place where you can chat with the farmers who grew your food, learn about sustainable practices and discover new flavors and ingredients,” he said. “Plus, with live music, food trucks and activities for the whole family, it’s a delightful outing for everyone.”

The market will be open from June 4 to Aug. 6 on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at 160 Oxmoor Road.

Another option for buying fresh local produce is through Till, Alabama’s first online farmers market. Founded in April 2019 by Birmingham couple Will and Hayley deShazo, their enterprise flourished despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Till is unique in that shoppers can purchase Alabama-grown foods without leaving the comfort of their homes.

“Our online market offers the ability to plan ahead with what is fresh for the coming week and what you can cook with to plan meals around,” Hayley deShazo said. “It allows those who might not have transportation or those with busy schedules to still prioritize eating healthy and supporting local.”

Depending on the time of year, anywhere from 10 to 20 Alabama growers are featured on Till, and the deShazos keep their customers informed about exactly where their produce is sourced from around the state.

“We are able to build long-term relationships between farms and customers by frequently providing farm updates and sharing stories from the growers you may not get from a quick interaction at the market,” she said.

Till’s offerings range from typical fruits and vegetables to products like Gulf seafood and homemade peanut butter.

Anyone can make a free account at usetill.com if they have a qualifying delivery zip code, and customers can shop Sunday through Wednesday for a Saturday morning delivery.

The West Homewood community has supported Till for five years, deShazo said, and they hope to gather more customers from the Edgewood and Hollywood areas.