Developer plans new Oxmoor Road commercial building

× Expand Courtesy of Adam Thrower, Ignite Properties 186 Oxmoor Road Plans for a two-story retail and office building at 186 Oxmoor Road.

The building at 186 Oxmoor Road will begin redevelopment for new retail and office tenants this summer.

Adam Thrower of Ignite Properties said his company bought the property for redevelopment to build on momentum from other recent West Homewood businesses like Pizzeria GM and Ash.

The existing building will be renovated into 6,500 square feet of leasable space in a two-story building.

Renderings for the building show seven tenant spots around 400 square feet and one 255-square-foot spot on the first story, though Thrower said those spaces could be combined. The first story is intended for retail and food tenants.

The second story plans for three office tenant spaces, two at 1,238 square feet and one at 486 square feet. Thrower said these are customizable for tenant needs as well.

The southern exterior wall will include a mural "inspired by the personality of West Homewood" and painted by Marcus Fetch of Redpath Creative, Thrower said.

Murray Building Company is handling the redevelopment of the site, including landscaping and parking. Bill Clements of The Retail Companies is the leasing broker, and leasing of current vacancies has already begun.

Thrower said they hope to complete the redevelopment by the end of the year. Visit 186oxmoor.com for more about the property.