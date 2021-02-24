CVS employee recognized for 25 years of hard work

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. Susan Williams walked into a sweet surprise this morning at the CVS on U.S. 31: every aisle and cash register had a sign announcing her 25th anniversary, and there were large banners hanging in front of the entrance and over the cash registers.

Every aisle and cash register had a sign announcing her 25th anniversary, and there were large banners hanging in front of the entrance and over the cash registers. Williams started working there when the business was a Big B drugstore, and she has formed personal relationships with her customers over the years.

One customer, Susan Johnson, said Williams has been a huge help to her family for the past 25 years.

“Susan is definitely one of Homewood’s gems!" she said. "She not only takes care of my pharmacy needs, but she cares about each customer and knows them by name. When my grandson, Trey Griffith, would ride his bike to CVS, she would call me to tell me he made it safely! She truly cares about the people of Homewood.”

Will Weaver, the store operations manager, said Williams is the hardest working person he's ever met.

"She is nice to everyone," Weaver said. "I've never seen her get mad at a single soul. She's been a complete asset since day one. I've only been here a couple of years, but I feel like I've known Susan for my whole life."

At 25 years old, Williams has been working at the store for the entirety of Weaver's life.

"That puts it into perspective how much she's worked and how she's done so much for the company and for the city of Homewood."

Weaver began planning Williams' anniversary celebration about a month ago and said it was difficult to keep it a secret. Williams said she expected to maybe receive a card on her anniversary, but she wasn't expecting all of the work that her coworkers put into decorating the store.

She said she enjoys talking to her customers and building relationships with them.

"I just talk to them," she said. "Especially the elderly. They're my main concern."

When asked how it feels to be recognized after a year working through the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams said it feels good, but "I wish I could help more."

The CVS is located at 3030 U.S. 31 in Homewood.