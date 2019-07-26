Clothing line ‘embraces the spirit of the South’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rachel Barrett. Praline, a new children’s clothing line, launched around Memorial Day with swimsuits and plans to expand to other clothing.

What do you get when you combine happy hues, sophisticated whimsy and a hint of nostalgia with children’s clothing? Praline — a city-Southern design that embraces the spirit of South while being versatile.

Co-founders and college friends Rachel Barrett and Katherine Todd, who come from similar backgrounds but bring something different to the table, launched the clothing line at the start of summer.

“I feel like I have the brand voice while Katherine shares her creativity in fashion design,” Barrett said. “I think we balance each other really well.”

Barrett, a graduate of the University of Tennessee and the editor-in-chief of Country Living, brings 20 years of experience in the magazine industry. After more than a decade in New York City, she now lives in Homewood with her husband and two children.

Todd, also a graduate of the University of Tennessee, graduated from Vanderbilt University Law School and pursued a career in trademark law in New York City. Holding on to her creative side, Todd later enrolled in New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, earning a degree in fashion design.

Todd won the 2016 Belk Southern Designer Showcase, which celebrates upcoming Southern designers who embody Belk’s style. Todd currently lives in New York City with her husband and two children.

“I feel like between both of our backgrounds we have a nice breadth of expertise that we can tap into,” Barrett said.

The two friends went to work combining their talents to create a children’s clothing line featuring vibrant colors, playful patterns and, as Barrett described it, “life’s sweetest occasions.” Naming their company Praline, after a classic Southern delight, Praline’s ﬁrst exclusive release of children’s clothing features whimsical prints for boys and girls ages 2 to 8.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rachel Barrett. The Praline clothing line features vibrant colors and playful patterns.

The 23-garment line, called Splash 2019, includes patterns of ice pops, snow cones, sunglasses, buoys and rainbow ginghams available in rash guards, one-piece swimsuits and swim trunks.

“Our goal is to create the spirit of a southern life through game day and holiday attire with a traditional clean line silhouette and playful prints,” Barrett said. “We really wanted to create some designs that were colorful, fun and happy prints. They’re fun and lively for kids but also offer a certain simplicity that parents gravitate toward.

"We think these styles appeal not only to the Southern mom, but also the Connecticut mom who prefers a little more traditional,” she said.

On Memorial Day weekend, the two launched a preview of their clothing line on Instagram, @shoppraline, with their children acting as models, captured by Homewood photographer and Sunny House Studios owner Becky Shayner.

“My initial thought with Praline was that it speaks to the Homewood mom,” Barrett said. “The idea kind of bubbled up in Homewood. All of the product silhouettes featured on our Instagram page and website were photographed at Sunny House Studios, and our clothing tags were printed by Craftsman Printing. Our idea is to source as locally as possible.”

Although Praline’s clothing is currently manufactured in New York and Virginia, Barrett said the company would like to identify manufacturing talent and capabilities in Alabama.

Swimwear is the first clothing line launched by Praline, but Barrett said their goal is to expand into other categories such as holiday dresses and gameday attire.

Find out more information at shoppraline.com.