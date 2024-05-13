City of Homewood spotlights Homewood Small Businesses

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Homewood Chamber.

The City of Homewood recognized The Happy Catering Company in the most recent round of their small business spotlights.

Last fall, The Homewood Chamber of Commerce announced their partnership with The City of Homewood to recognize the small businesses that make up the Homewood community.

Pebblehurst Golf & Putter Lab, O.Henry’s Coffee and Alabama Goods have all been previous recipients of the mayor’s recognition.

“Homewood is proud to offer such an incredible variety of small businesses in our community, and the city is excited to recognize the individuals that make Homewood exceptional," said McClusky. "This quarter’s Small Business Spotlight, The Happy Catering Company, is a family owned and operated business that has been a part of Homewood’s fabric for decades. Their high-end catering service is a part of some our resident’s biggest life moments. They not only serve our community with their delicious food, but take active part in The Homewood Chamber of Commerce and local events.”

The Happy Catering Company was founded 32 years ago by Vassill "Bill" Bouloukos. Today it is co-owned by Bill and Robbie Dyson, both of whom have extensive experience professionally and personally, in the food industry. They moved The Happy Catering Company to its current 10,000 sq. ft.home on Oxmoor Circle in 2005 and from there they have been able to grow their operations to include catering services for events of all types and sizes including weddings, corporate luncheons, cocktail parties or open houses.

Their home on Oxmoor Circle houses the kitchen, commissary, office space and is where they meet with each client to prepare a custom menu for their event.

“As both a resident for over 40 years and business owner in Homewood, watching our community grow and work together is one of my favorite things about living and working here. It’s exciting to foster a second generation of my family into the business in this environment as well. We look forward to the next 30 years of business in Homewood,” said Bouloukos.

Mayor Patrick McClusky will spotlight one business quarterly. Applications are now open on the Homewood Chamber’s website to nominate a business: homewoodchamber.org.