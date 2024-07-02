Chris Zapalowski: Homewood Gourmet

Expand Photo courtesy of Chris Zapalowski. Chris Zapalowski.

Chris Zapalowski has been cooking since childhood, and he now co-owns Homewood Gourmet, located at 2703 Mamie L Foster, 18th Place, with his wife, Laura.

They keep it simple at the fast casual restaurant, with a menu full of Southern staples and New Orleans cuisine.

Q: Anything new or upcoming that we should know?

A: Every single Saturday, from May until November, we sell breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon at Pepper Place Farmers Market.

Q: What is your favorite part about working in the industry?

A: I think the reward is watching a smile on their face while they’re eating, having that first bite of the plate and watching them enjoy it.

Q: How’d you get started in the industry?

A: They always say you’re gonna do what you love, and I love to eat. I started cooking at a fairly young age and then started working in restaurants after graduating from college.