Photo courtesy of Homewood Chamber Facebook page.

The Homewood Chamber held a ribbon cutting at the city's new location of Southern Immediate Care.

The clinic will serve Homewood and the surrounding areas with quality, prompt medical service.

Southern Immediate Care’s Homewood urgent care clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (except major holidays).

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinic located at 1944 28th Ave South