Business Happenings - September 2021

Now Open

Joy Smith, a caterer in Birmingham since 2017, recently opened Sorelle Cafe, 903 Broadway St. The cafe has grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner options, along with indoor and outdoor seating for those who wish to have a sit-down meal. Smith is also pleased to welcome Daniel Roy, previously a Galley and Garden chef, to be Sorelle’s executive sous chef. They will be offering the same Sorelle dishes as always with a few additional surprises on the menu. 205-914-0388

Trusted-Assistant is an all-in-one service designed to assist a customer’s personal and business needs. Its goal is to provide trustworthy and timely help to make life a little easier by providing several services. Services are listed on the website, but potential customers can contact Trusted-Assistant directly to get a custom plan for their needs. Appointments can be booked online. 205-913-7558

Relocations and Renovations

Money Management Services has relocated to 3410 Independence Drive. The firm offers wealth management, investment and portfolio management, life event planning and concierge services. 205-871-7526

Lighthouse Painting Co. has relocated to 2809 Crescent Ave., Suite 15. Services include painting jobs for residential exterior and interior, commercial locations, and decks and fences. 205-261-1530

Aloft Birmingham SOHO Square, 1903 29th Ave., is set to do a full renovation of the property in 2023. Aloft features venue amenities suited for engagement parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners or family brunches, including a bar and 600 square feet of flexible indoor space can hold up to 40 guests and can be combined with our Re:mixSM Lounge for additional space. The hotel is also connected to Michael's Steak and Seafood House. 205-504-8356

The Luxe Group at White House Real Estate has moved its headquarters to 1 Perimeter Park S., Suite 155, in Inverness. The new facility more than doubles its previous space. 205-213-5388

New Ownership

Fairway Investments of Birmingham and Pope & Land Real Estate of Atlanta purchased the bulk of the Brookwood Village property, 780 Brookwood Village, for $21 million in early August, according to media reports. Brookwood Village opened in 1974 and has lost numerous tenants in recent years, including several since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. 205-871-0406

News and Accomplishments

Rolls., 2900 Crescent Ave., is now making groom’s cakes for weddings and rehearsal dinners. It is also now hosting events including birthday parties, girls’ nights and date nights where space is reserved for you to learn how to make rolls. 205-789-3753

CSE Graphics, 105 Oxmoor Circle, has been selected to do all of the signage for The World Games 2022. 205-942-7446

Domicile is phasing out and will become an expansion of Ritual + Shelter, 2900 18th St. S., Suite 110. 919-398-2683

Byars|Wright, 2120 16th Ave. S., was named as one of the 21 best companies to work for by Business Alabama magazine and was awarded first place in the small to medium company category. 205-417-1321

Margaret at Provisions Studio, 2823 Central Ave., Suite 111, is now offering online Pilates, strength training, specialty osteoporosis, foam rolling, pre- and postnatal, yoga and cardio classes live or on demand through The Onyx Method. Starting at $39 a month, The Onyx Method Membership Plan includes unlimited access to live classes, the full class library and email class reminders. 205-613-1378

Anniversaries

Homewood School of Music, 1736 Oxmoor Road, is celebrating its ninth anniversary in September. 205-701-2144

Money Management Services is celebrating its 30th anniversary this September. 205-871-7526

Alabama Gold Refinery, 1927 29th Ave. S., is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. 205-533-8825

Steel City Speech is celebrating its third anniversary this September. Steel City Speech is the only speech pathology in Birmingham that does not have an office, and the speech pathologist will go to your home, school or daycare for services. 205-285-3052