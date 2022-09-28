Business Happenings - October 2022

Now Open

Salon 46 hosted a ribbon cutting Aug. 27 to celebrate the opening of its new location at 350 Hallman Hill E., Suite 71, in Homewood. The salon officially opened at the beginning of August, and serves clients with unique solutions for healthy and beautiful hair. 205-848-2265

Coming Soon

SanPeggios Pizza has announced three forthcoming locations in Homewood, Five Points South and on U.S. 280. SanPeggios currently has three locations in the Birmingham area in Chelsea, Trussville and on Valleydale Road in Hoover.

Little Professor, a Homewood bookstore, has announced plans to expand to Pepper Place in Birmingham. There are plans for this location to include a full-service fixed bar offering coffee, drinks and a light café menu. The space is scheduled to open in October, but they are currently doing pop-up sales on Saturdays at Pepper Place. 205-870-7461

Ace Hardware has announced a new Homewood location coming soon at the corner of Oxmoor Road and Green Springs Highway, next to Maya Mexican.

Scenthound, a dog grooming concept, is opening a new location on Hollywood Boulevard. This is the second of at least 10 stores that business partners Jacob Lee and Brett Basik plan to open between the Birmingham and Nashville metro areas. Scenthound focuses on the five core areas of maintenance that all dogs need: skin, coat, ears, nails and teeth. Monthly memberships, starting at $35, include a bath, ear cleaning, nail clip and teeth brushing. Haircuts and other services can be added on as needed. The Birmingham area store will be located next to Mexico Lindo at 354 Hollywood Blvd. and is scheduled to open in early November.

Relocations and Renovations

Alabama Goods, a retail company that sells gifts, food and distinctive goods made exclusively in Alabama, has signed two leases to expand operations and its retail footprint. One lease supports an expansion of the operations center in West Homewood, which manages online and corporate sales for the company. The expansion doubles the original size of the center in preparation for the upcoming gift-giving season. Additionally, a lease was signed to open a third store at Stadium Trace Village, on the corner of John Hawkins Parkway and Stadium Trace Parkway in Hoover. Alabama Goods will occupy approximately 2,500 square feet along with two restaurants and a retail establishment. Originally slated to open July 2022, the opening date of the store has been pushed back to accommodate construction delays. Construction should be completed summer 2023. Alabama Goods currently operates retail stores in Homewood and Huntsville. 205-803-3900

News and Accomplishments

Ashley McMakin, founder and chief executive officer of Ashley Mac’s, a fast casual café, catering and gourmet-to-go business with five Birmingham locations, is Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year in the annual sales $5 million to $20 million category. Ashley Mac’s is one of 11 businesses being honored as the 2022 Retailers of the Year by the Alabama Retail Association.

Susan Gordon, founder, chief creator and owner of Susan Gordon Pottery in Homewood, is the Bronze Alabama Retailer of the Year in the annual sales $1 million to $5 million category. Gordon’s store offers handmade pottery in the form of bowls, vases, dishes, serveware, picture frames and seasonal Christmas décor, as well as ceramic jewelry and framed intaglios. 205-968-1096

Babbie Styslinger, owner of At Home Furnishings located at 2921 18th St. S., has been named one of Alabama’s Retailers of the Year by the Alabama Retail Association. 205-879-3510

Cookie Fix, with locations in both Homewood and Vestavia Hills, has been named one of the Alabama Retailers of the Year by the Alabama Retail Association.

Financial wellness fintech company Immediate announces Chief Operating Officer Michael Orme, a Homewood resident, has been recognized as one of the Top 25 Financial Technology COOs of 2022 by The Financial Technology Report.

Closings

Over Easy, a popular breakfast spot located at 358 Hollywood Blvd., permanently closed Sept. 2. The owners announced on Facebook that they will not be renewing their lease, and expressed gratitude to their staff and customers for the nearly 12 years of business.