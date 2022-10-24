Business Happenings - November 2022

Now Open

Celebrate Birmingham, a curated shop bringing celebrations to life through customized balloon décor, arrangements and curated party rentals, recently opened at 1743 Reese St. Celebrate Birmingham will now offer an in-store experience where customers can build and create on their own, shop unique gift items and specialty party supplies and explore seasonal offerings including balloon garlands, helium balloons, party supplies, backdrops, yard numbers, curated tables, chair rentals and much more. Additionally, Celebrate Birmingham will offer a customer-friendly balloon bar where you can shop your preferred colors and build out your celebration step-by-step.

Relocations and Renovations

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson.

The city of Homewood is currently discussing possible tax incentives with The Piggly Wiggly at 3000 U.S. 31. The longtime store is seeking to tear down its current building and build a larger, redesigned store further back on the current lot. The deal is contingent upon CVS agreeing to move to the current Piggly Wiggly location. 205-879-0884

News and Accomplishments

Online ordering for take-out now available at Taco Mama. You can place your order online at ordertacomamaonline.com. For catering, go to tacomamaonline.com to place an order.

Jinsei Sushi, 1830 29th Ave. S., is now offering a brunch and lunch menu with Japanese twists on traditional brunch offerings such as pancakes, chicken and waffles, and more. The restaurant also serves breakfast and brunch sushi rolls. Brunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 205-802-1440

Regions, with offices at 1 Independence Plaza, 100 Green Springs Highway and 800 Lakeshore Drive, was fined $50 million by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and ordered to refund at least $141 million to customers the bureau said Regions harmed with illegal surprise overdraft fees. From August 2018 through July 2021, Regions charged customers surprise overdraft fees on certain ATM withdrawals and debit card purchases, even after telling consumers they had sufficient funds at the time of the transactions. The bureau found that Regions leadership knew about and could have discontinued its surprise overdraft fee practices years earlier but chose to wait while the bank pursued changes that would generate new fee revenue to make up for ending the illegal fees. Regions issued a statement, saying that “although Regions Bank disagrees with the CFPB’s characterizations, the bank cooperated with the investigation and is pleased to move forward. Agreeing to the settlement reflects Regions’ desire to focus its attention on continuing to support customers through a wide range of account enhancements that have already lowered fees for many customers.” 205-766-8070

Personnel Moves

Childcare Resources, 244 W Valley Ave., Suite 200, recently named Catrice Pruitt the director of programs. Pruitt began her career at Childcare Resources as a Child Development Consultant in 2012. Pruitt has nearly thirteen years of experience working in early care and education as a previous teacher, child care program director, and in the nonprofit sector. 205-945-0018

Bingyan Wang, D.O., Internal Medicine, has joined Grandview Primary and Specialty Care in Homewood at 3525 Independence Drive. Dr. Wang received her Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her internal medicine residency at Northside Gwinnett Medical Center. Dr. Wang has a special interest in individualizing lifestyle modifications to help patients achieve their goal of health. She takes a holistic approach to treating chronic diseases and focuses on disease prevention. She treats patients age 18 and older. 205-655-7600

Storyteller Overland, an industry leader in the burgeoning class B RV and adventure vehicle manufacturing space, is excited to welcome Tyler Duke as their new Chief Technology Officer. Tyler has 15 years of experience as an executive working in enterprise software development, business intelligence, and consumer facing technologies.

Closings

Huffstutler’s Hardware, 2732 Central Ave., Suite 100, has closed.

Nabeel’s, 1706 Oxmoor Road, has closed.

The Little London, 162 Oxmoor Road, has closed.