Business Happenings - May 2022

Now Open

Etc., which sells designer jewelry, accessories and clothing, hosted a grand opening and open house for its second Birmingham location at 186 Oxmoor Road in West Homewood on April 14-15.

News and Accomplishments

ERA King Real Estate, 1701 28th Ave. S., recently received ERA Real Estate's Circle of Light Award for its outstanding commitment and service to its communities. The award is given to the top ERA franchise company for giving back in the communities where the ERA King Real Estate agents, managers and brokers live and work. In 2021, ERA King Real Estate employees supported more than 50 organizations, volunteered nearly 600 hours of time and raised more than $75,000 with their 12 Months of Giving program. 205-979-2335

Storyteller Overland's BEAST Mode 4x4 adventure van was the main focus of Kenny Chesney’s music video for his new song, “Everyone She Knows.” Storyteller Overland is an industry leader in the Class B RV and adventure vehicle manufacturing space. It operates at 109 West Park Drive, right outside of Homewood near Red Mountain Park.

Harmony Venture Labs, a Birmingham-based venture studio that launches and develops high-growth startups, has announced its first studio venture: CoWello, an all-in-one space management platform that helps business owners get the most out of their wellness center space. The tool enables space owners to operate their business through an operations dashboard that facilitates flexible booking options, inventory management, integrated billing and payments and more. “Our team has a wide breadth of experience and a strong personal passion for supporting wellness in its many forms," said Oz Imaghodor, a Homewood resident and entrepreneur-in-residence at CoWello.

Personnel Moves

Central Dentistry, 2901 Central Ave., welcomes Homewood resident Chelsea Maniscalco, DMD, to its practice April 1. For more than 20 years, this practice and Dr. Barry Goodspeed has served Homewood residents by providing comprehensive and preventive oral health care. Now, as Dr. Goodspeed takes medical leave to focus on his health, Dr. Maniscalco will step in to continue providing Central Dentistry’s patients with the highest levels of care. Additionally, Central Dentistry is now Central Avenue Dentistry. Central Avenue Dentistry will continue to serve patients with general and cosmetic dentistry needs, while expanding its hours and offerings. Dr. Maniscalco offers Botox, along with care in English and Spanish. 205-870-1363

Anniversaries

Edgewood Frame Shop, 1003 Oxmoor Road, will celebrate its 59th anniversary May 1.

205-871-6943