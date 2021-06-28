Business Happenings: July 2021

Now Open

Dollar General, 101 Frankfurt Circle, opened in April. The store sells household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. 918-571-9782

Sikes Children’s Shoes and Jack n’ Jill recently moved into its new joint storefront at 2719 19th Place S. and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting May 21. The clothing and the shoes are all under the same roof, but there will be an entrance for the shoe store and an entrance for the clothing store. In the middle of the room is a cash register, and customers can walk freely from one side of the store to the other. 205-879-3433

Neighbors Ice Cream is now open at 715 Oak Grove Road in West Homewood. The neighborhood-owned shop sells ice cream and candy. 205-612-0299

The Little London is now open at 162 Oxmoor Road. The pub — a brick-and-mortar extension of the Little London Kitchen food truck — offers British-inspired cuisine and drinks and is renovating its parking area, as well as building a patio for outdoor seating. 205-249-1937

Pure Maintenance is now open at 2204 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 100, offering the Birmingham metro area mold remediation in less than 12 hours with a demolition-free, dry fogging patented process. 205-751-0001

Christopher Architecture & Interiors, 2601 Highland Ave., was scheduled to have a grand opening June 17 for its new retail shop, Christopher Collection, at 2913 Linden Ave. The shop will carry home decor and furnishings. 205-413-8531

Coming Soon

Manduu Fitness, 2825 Upstairs, 18th St. S., which offers electrical muscle stimulation workouts, plans a July opening. 678-613-2347

Relocations and Renovations

Evolve Homewood has relocated to 2831 Linden Ave., next to Sweet Peas Garden Shop. Along with their massage therapy services, it now has a larger boutique that sells paintings, jewelry and more. 205-885-9125

A “For Lease” sign has gone up at the Cahaba Cycles downtown Homewood location at 2834 18th St. S. The bicycle shop’s new location had not yet been announced. 205-879-3244

Foot Specialist of Birmingham, 1 Independence Plaza, Suite 530, recently added three new exam rooms to its Homewood location. 205-445-0661

O’Carr’s Restaurant, 2909 18th St. S., recently renovated the restaurant’s interior by repainting walls and adding new chairs and tables. 205-879-2196

Marketing agency Luckie is moving its Birmingham office to the Denham Building, 1143 First Ave. S. in downtown Birmingham. Its office has been off U.S. 280 across from Brookwood Village. 833-4-LUCKIE

News and Accomplishments

Demetri’s BBQ, 1901 28th Ave. S., was recently recognized as the oldest restaurant in Homewood by state Rep. David Faulkner. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and Gov. Kay Ivey signed the award. 205-871-1581

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce and Homewood Beautification Committee recently announced the recipient of the 2021 Quarter 1 Homewood Business Beautification Award: Edgewood Station, 1017 Oxmoor Road, which houses Ruby Sunshine, Greenhouse and Three15 Studio. "Edgewood Station underwent an amazing transformation from an auto repair shop to a thriving neighborhood destination," the chamber said in a release. "Edgewood Station is a gathering place for so many pedestrians and residents of Edgewood and beyond. Shannon Waltchack is proud to own and manage this property, doing its best to enhance the property as part of this charming neighborhood." 205-871-5631

Samford University, 800 Lakeshore Drive, was named by OnlineU as one of the most affordable online colleges for doctoral programs. Samford was No. 18 on the list. 205-726-2011

Jay’s Cheesecakes, which are baked by Homewood resident Jay Wilson, is now offered at two additional Piggly Wiggly locations: Clairmont and Dunnavant Valley. Wilson’s cheesecakes are also available at Piggly Wiggly locations in Homewood, Crestline and River Run.

Homewood resident Don Stewart — of Don Stewart Art, 2805 Crescent Ave., Suite E — recently announced his "Medic!" drawing has been embedded in the floor of the Corpsman’s office aboard the USS Benfold (DDG-65). Named for posthumous Korean War Medal of Honor recipient Hospital Corpsman Third Class Edward Clyde Benfold, the destroyer has served in the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet since 1996. The drawing is a caduceus symbol made of military medical equipment to honor medics and corpsmen across all branches of service. 205-802-4700

Homewood Nutrition, 709 Oak Grove Road, recently doubled the size of its menu with summer specialties including loaded teas and shakes. 205-332-0303

Personnel Moves

PebbleHurst Golf and Putter Lab, 2915 Linden Ave., announced that PGA Class A certified instructor Garrett Powell has joined its team. 205-769-6867

Renasant Bank, 2728 19th Place S., recently announced that Brenda Hudson has joined the treasury solutions team as operations manager and vice president at its Homewood location.

Matt Wallington, the owner of Grasshopper Lawn and Landscape, will now also be a real estate agent with ARC Realty. 205-999-5801

Jeff Underwood, president and CEO of Lakeshore Foundation, 4000 Ridgeway Drive, announced he is retiring after leading the Birmingham nonprofit organization for 30 years. Underwood joined Lakeshore in 1991 serving as its first and only president for the past three decades. Lakeshore is recognized as a leader in fitness, recreation, sport, research and advocacy for people with physical disabilities and chronic health conditions. “Jeff Underwood has led Lakeshore Foundation from its humble beginnings to the nationally and internationally acclaimed position it now holds in disability fitness, sport, research and advocacy,” said Mark McColl, board chairman of Lakeshore Foundation. "The board, staff and the Lakeshore Foundation community will be forever grateful for Jeff Underwood’s devotion and leadership over the last 30 years." 205-313-7400

Vulcan Park & Museum, 1701 Valley View Drive, recently announced that Jennifer Chandler is the nonprofit’s new director of development. Chandler joins Vulcan from Lakeshore Foundation, where she spent 10 years in development and special events. 205-933-1409

YMCA of Greater Birmingham welcomes Jude Dooley as its new chief operating officer. Dooley is a 20-year veteran of the Y and comes from the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, where he served as group vice president. He will oversee eight YMCA membership branches, including the Shades Valley YMCA, 3551 Montgomery Highway. 205-870-9622

Anniversaries

Classic Wine Company, 1831 28th Ave. S., Suite 110, recently celebrated its 33rd anniversary. The store, which offers wines of all price points, will resume wine tastings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays. 205-871-9463

Lori Zucco Insurance, 107 Columbiana Road, is celebrating its seventh anniversary this month. 205-942-4448

Birmingham Wellness Massage, 1933 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. S., Suite 100, is celebrating its first year at its Homewood location. 205-579-9549

Urban Cookhouse, 1920 29th Ave. S., celebrated its 11th anniversary in Homewood in June. 205-879-0883

Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill, 705 Oak Grove Road, recently updated the restaurant’s interior and now offers a new bar and seating. Additionally, owner Mark Driskell has written a recipe book called "Essential Homemade Sauces Cookbook" that can be found on Amazon and other places where books are sold. 205-533-2068

Edgewood Frame Shop, 1003 Oxmoor Road, recently celebrated its 58th anniversary in May. It is open by appointment only. 205-871-6943