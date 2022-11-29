Business Happenings - December 2022

Now Open

Homewood Bagel Company recently opened a second location in Tuscaloosa on 15th Street. The company offers a wide array of bagels and other breakfast items, along with various coffees and other drinks. A link to order online is available on their website.

Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets in Homewood and surrounding areas. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and gives pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747

News and Accomplishments

AllSouth Appliance Group is celebrating its 25th anniversary of helping families create memories in the kitchen. The company has a 30,000-square-foot showroom at 345 State Farm Parkway in Homewood. 205-749-5224

Personnel Moves

Avadian Credit Union, which has a branch at 475 Green Springs Highway, has expanded its business services lending team. The team will be led by Larry Uptain, who was promoted to commercial lending manager, and includes Blake Watkins, Clint Phillips and Quintin Milton. Uptain has been at Avadian since 2019 and has nearly three decades of experience in the financial services industry. Watkins was hired as senior business loan officer and Phillips as a business loan officer, while Milton was promoted to business loan officer. Watkins will serve the Birmingham market, while Phillips will serve the Huntsville and north Alabama markets and Milton will serve south Alabama. Watkins, who has 15 years of business services experience, previously was at Avadian as a business loan officer from 2014 to 2019. Most recently, he was the vice president of commercial banking for CommerceOne Bank in Birmingham. Phillips has worked in both consumer and commercial lending since beginning his career in the financial services industry in 2019. Most recently, he was the assistant vice president of commercial lending for Listerhill Credit Union in Muscle Shoals. Milton has been with Avadian for four years. 205-942-9977

Madison Gaines in September joined Starnes Media as a business development representative. Gaines graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in marketing in May. She previously worked as a social media marketing specialist and sales representative for the Gaines Family Farmstead in Birmingham and a part-time leasing agent for College Station Properties in Tuscaloosa. Starnes Media, based in Homewood, publishes the Hoover Sun, The Homewood Star, Vestavia Voice, Village Living, 280 Living and Cahaba Sun newspapers and websites and other publications such as The Birmingham Bar Bulletin. 205-313-1780