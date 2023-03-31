Business Happenings - April 2023

Coming Soon

MoveWell Mobile is opening downtown’s first physical therapy and wellness gym across the street from Mercantile on Morris on the corner of 23rd and Morris Ave. They are planning to open March 2, and will be offering physical therapy services, personal training, nutrition coaching and corporate wellness programs for businesses in the community. MoveWell has a location in Homewood, partnering with Nexus Fitness, located at 187 Oxmoor Road. 256-479-1597

News and Accomplishments

LAH, a residential and commercial real estate company, has joined the Sotheby’s International Realty network. LAH has offices at 1969 Braddock Drive in Hoover, 1760 Oxmoor Road in Homewood and 2850 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook. 205-879-8580

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Guests look at the different features of the Storyteller Overland Beast Mode vehicle at the open house event for the new Storyteller Overland Intergalactic Headquarters in Birmingham on Aug. 20.

Storyteller Overland, an industry leader in the class B RV and adventure vehicle manufacturing space, recently won multiple Annual American Advertising Awards, or ADDY Awards. The company won four ADDYs, and was the only in-house marketing team to win a Birmingham ADDY award in this year’s competition. 888-999-7442

Inc. magazine announced its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies. Two Homewood companies made the list: Southern Veterinary Partners ranked 88th and Alabama Goods ranked 160th.

The Bell Center has been named an Official Charity Partner for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, Nov. 5. The Bell Center will be among more than 550 official charity partners providing thousands of runners the opportunity to run in the world’s biggest and boldest marathon. If you are interested in running the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon as a BellRunner, apply online. 205-879-3417

Hoar Construction, based in Homewood, recently announced the completion of a new inpatient cardiovascular unit at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Alabama. The $4.5 million project broke ground in May 2022 and welcomed its first patients this month. 205-803-2121

Personnel Moves

Kayla Fisher has joined Renew Dermatology as their second aesthetician. Kayla has over 11 years of experience as an aesthetician and laser technician. She is certified in a variety of treatments including BBL, MOXI, microneedling, laser hair removal, Hydrafacials, chemical peels, and more. Kayla is accepting aesthetic appointments. 205-580-1500