Developers plan for mixed-use development at Brookwood Village

× Expand Sketch courtesy of Sprouthouse. The Brookwood Village could soon become a mixed-use development. These plans are subject to change.

Two companies have the Brookwood Village at Lakeshore Drive under contract and announced plans to develop the property into a mixed-use project.

The new mixed-use district will have a public green space as its anchor, and this space will be surrounded by locally owned, upscale retailers; food and beverage options; new office buildings; hotels; and housing for both renters and homeowners. The plans include 350 high-end apartments.

The two companies under contract are an affiliated entity of Colliers International | Alabama, a leading real estate professional services and investment management company; and Arlington Properties, a leading multifamily development, property management, and construction firm. They announced their plans at the Oct. 26 City Council meeting.

"Brookwood will be an accessible, regional destination that is vibrant, energetic, and bustling, and one that supports positive growth in Homewood," the companies said in a release. "The multi-use property will be conceptualized and planned to withstand the test of time and to be conducive and beneficial to the natural evolution of the community and its needs."

Birmingham-based executives Mark Stuermann, executive vice president of development at Arlington Properties, and Joe Sandner IV, president and COO of Colliers International, plan to hold community meetings throughout the rest of October and in November to gather feedback.

There are currently four planned open forums for Homewood residents to attend, ask questions, and offer feedback:

October 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Homewood City Hall

November 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Homewood City Hall

November 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. (location TBA)

November 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. (location TBA)

These meetings could change the plans as sketched above.

“We want to make Brookwood a great place," said Stuermann. "We’re hoping to provide a solution for redeeming and reclaiming the dead space of Brookwood Village to create a buzzing lifestyle district in Homewood. We value the community’s input and look forward to hearing thoughts, ideas, and reactions while we are in these initial stages. We truly believe that offering beautiful green spaces, more housing options, and quality retail is vitally important for the future of Brookwood and our cities.”

The construction process could take 18 months to two years to complete. Providing support for existing anchor businesses will be a priority during this process, the release said.