Breakout Games announces sequel to most popular escape room

Breakout Games, a national escape room brand with a location in Homewood, recently announced a new escape room experience, The Kidnapping. “Kidnapping 2: Afraid of the Dark” takes players on a heart-pounding journey, challenging them to escape total darkness and an abandoned asylum before time runs out and their captor returns.

In “Kidnapping 2: Afraid of the Dark,” participants will find themselves plunged into complete darkness at the start of the game. As the dim lights flicker on, they will discover a room adorned with padded walls, enigmatic Rorschach posters, and haunting pill bottles. With time ticking away, players must work together to unravel the captor's twisted game and secure their freedom before it's too late.

"We are excited to bring the sequel to our most popular escape room to our loyal fans," said Bryce Anderson, Co-Founder of Breakout Games. "Kidnapping 2: Afraid of the Dark offers a unique and thrilling experience that will push our players to their limits. We can't wait to see who will be able to brave the darkness and emerge victorious."

Following the success of The Kidnapping, which has become Breakout Games’ most-played original room, Kidnapping 2 adds an extra layer of suspense and challenge. Participants will need to rely on their wits, teamwork and problem-solving skills to outsmart the captor and escape the asylum-like setting.

To book your private experience at Breakout Games to play “Kidnapping 2: Afraid of the Dark,” and to learn more, breakoutgames.com/birmingham.