Blending art and chocolate: Thomas Andrew Findlay combines art studio, gallery with chocolate boutique

Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Thomas Findlay talks about a new painting on fabric that he's working on at his studio and rebranded storefront, Thomas Andrew Art, Home & Faith, located on 18th Street South in Homewood. Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Thomas Andrew Art, Home & Faith brings together work by Thomas Findlay and other artists with the chocolate products from Chocolate America, Findlay's second business.

Homewood locals and visitors can now satisfy their appreciation for art along with their sweet tooths in the same location.

Thomas Andrew Findlay has combined his art studio and gallery with his second business, Chocolate America, located at 2856 18th St. S. The new business is Thomas Andrew Art, Home & Faith.

Findlay has been a professional artist since 2004 and opened his first studio on Linden Avenue in 2011.

“My father encouraged me to become an artist because I always loved to draw as a kid,” Findlay said. “I’m a self-taught painter, and this has been the best career I could’ve ever hoped for.”

In 2019, Findlay opened the Thomas Andrew Art Studio and Gallery, and he had intended the gallery to also be a welcoming space for visitors who wished to paint their own artworks on a daily basis. Unfortunately, the Covid pandemic arrived several months after the gallery’s opening and derailed his plans.

“I had to come up with a Plan B,” he said, “and that was inviting other artists and new products into my gallery. That’s when I started selling fine chocolates because no one in Homewood was doing it.”

He admits to having a sweet tooth, and the combination of chocolate and art seemed “like a natural fit.”

Chocolate America, Findlay’s second business, opened on the corner of 18th Street South in May 2022. He chose the location because of its proximity to Cookie Fix. “I figured people who were coming for their cookies would also want to buy some really good chocolate as well,” he said.

Only American-made chocolates were sold at Chocolate America, and the top sellers from that store will continue to be sold at Thomas Andrew Art, Home & Faith.

Home decor and faith-based items will be available for purchase, along with original artwork by Findlay and other artists.

Findlay found that combining his art gallery and his chocolate shop was not very difficult. “Fine chocolate is somewhat of a delicacy, just like fine art,” he said, “so the two seemed to fit well together.”

“In the front, we will continue to have home decor gifts and chocolate, and in the back we will have fun art classes and workshops,” Findlay said. “It will be a very unique store for Homewood.”

During the week, Findlay will use the space for his studio, creating paintings for his art shows and clients. “People will be able to walk by and watch me paint,” he said.

The Homewood community’s response to Findlay’s previous businesses and his new venture has been “extremely supportive,” he said. “I love Homewood because I feel like it is the best of all worlds.”

For more information, visit the store’s website at thomasandrewartwork.com.