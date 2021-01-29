Sporting goods and apparel store opens in Homewood

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of David Knight. Bandwagon is currently operating out of a temporary location in Homewood and will be moving this spring into the retail space formerly occupied by Sike's Children's Shoes on 18th Street. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of David Knight. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of David Knight. Prev Next

Bandwagon, a new community-based sporting goods and sports apparel retail store, has recently opened its doors in Homewood.

Focusing on the continued growth of youth sports, Bandwagon is committed to providing customers with an unmatched experience through its physical retail store, e-commerce platform on www.bandwagonsports.com and its team sports/uniforms division.

Bandwagon is currently operating out of a temporary location in Homewood and will be moving this spring into the retail space formerly occupied by Sike's Children's Shoes on 18th Street.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Bandwagon to serve communities throughout the Birmingham area,” said David Knight in a release. “The initial response and flow of people through our store has been overwhelming! Developing a core customer base has been the focus of our planning process, and it’s coming to fruition in the first few days of opening.”

While baseball and softball are priorities of Bandwagon’s product line as it has opened, the retail business will continue to add equipment and apparel in other sports throughout its growth. Currently Bandwagon customers will find equipment in-store and online including bats, gloves, helmets, pants, cleats, and much more.

Bandwagon is located at 2905 Linden Ave. Store hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m-5 p.m. Bandwagon is closed on Sundays. Customers can also visit Bandwagon online at bandwagonsports.com and on Instagram @bandwagonbhm.

-- Submitted by David Knight