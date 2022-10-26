Art Editions and Gallery finds a new home

× Expand Photo by Eric Taunton. Art Editions and Gallery in Homewood.

Longtime printing service Art Editions and Gallery in Homewood has found a new home in the old Monarch Cleaners location, after its previous home in Homewood Antiques was sold last year.

Abigail Wiersma, owner of Art Editions and Gallery, began looking for other locations in Birmingham such as Southside and Downtown Birmingham until she ran into the daughter of the former owner of the Homewood Antiques building, she said.

“One day, the owner of the building’s daughter came into my studio and said, ‘Oh, why don’t you go look at the location where my dad used to have his cleaners,’” Wiersma said. “I did and the location just felt right.”

She said she loves the current space because it’s quiet and she’s closer to a lot of her regular customers.

Wiersma said her business is a 13-year overnight success.

“I’ve always been creative,” Wiersma said. “I’ve always liked color, composition and lines. My first job out of college was as a textile designer, so I’ve always been passionate about things of beauty.”

Since she began learning to print, she wanted her prints to be as good as they could be and to “continue the vision” of the photographer or artist through her prints, Wiersma said.

Wiersma scans photography and art pieces then goes through a unique process to ensure the colors and design of the pieces look identical to the original, she said.

“All of the devices that you work with are only an interpretation of that color,” Wiersma said. “I scan the art and the work starts when I try to color match and look like the original.”

Art Editions and Gallery is located at 901 Broadway St., Suite 101.

For more information, visit arteditions.gallery.