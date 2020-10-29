ARC Realty opens Homewood office

× Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. ARC Realty celebrates the opening of the new Homewood office with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 4.

After opening offices across the state, ARC Realty is now open in Homewood.

The team at ARC Realty has been looking for a space for a Homewood office for over five years, said Stacy Flippen, a broker at ARC Realty. Homewood has experienced a lot of growth, so the team jumped on the opportunity when the office space became available, she said.

The office, located next to SoHo Square, is walkable to many things in Homewood. Flippen said walkability is part of what makes selling homes in Homewood so great.

“The walkability to everything is so convenient,” she said. “It’s the beauty of Homewood and why people want to stay here. There’s not many communities where you can walk to schools, restaurants, churches, the library. You can’t find that everywhere.”

When a house pops up for sale in Homewood, it’s pretty much under contract immediately, Flippen said.

“As agents, we collaborate together a lot here, so we can know what’s about to come on the market,” she said. “So when it does hit the market, we’re already familiar with it and letting buyers know the location. We try to jump on it as quickly as possible.”

In its new office, ARC Realty plans to support the surrounding local businesses, Flippen said. At events like its Oct. 1 ribbon cutting ceremony and its Pumpkin Soiree, the ARC Realty team ordered wine from across the street, catered food from another local business and decorated the office with flowers from a Homewood florist.

“We’re trying to be a good team player and support the local merchants,” she said.

The new ARC Realty office is at 2732 18th Place S. Visit arcrealtyco.com for more information.