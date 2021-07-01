The Homewood Star takes home APA awards

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media First Place Awards from the 2021 Alabama Press Association Media Editors Awards, received by Starnes Media publications for work done in 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Homewood’s community newspaper took home eight editorial awards at the 2021 Alabama Press Association Better News Contest.

The Homewood Star, which has been serving the Homewood community for 10 years, has been under the leadership of Ingrid Schnader since April 2020. Schnader has been covering Homewood and the Birmingham metro area for three years.

The Homewood Star received the following awards:

Best Public Service - 1st Place for AED Access

Best Local Economic Coverage - 2nd Place

Best Local News Coverage - 1st Place

Best In-Depth News Coverage - 1st Place for Downtown Rezoning Plans: Everything you need to know

Best Business Story or Column - 1st Place for Mixed use development in the works for Brookwood Village

Best News Feature Story Coverage - 3rd Place for Coming Back Stronger

Best Feature Photo - 1st Place for Mirrored Expressions

Creative Use of Multimedia - 2nd Place for Homewood resident spreads Easter cheer from his front yard

This newspaper is part of Starnes Media. This year’s APA Better News Contest also favored the six other newspapers under the Starnes Media umbrella: Vestavia Voice, Village Living, The Homewood Star, Hoover Sun, Cahaba Sun and Iron City Ink.