Women in Business: Women’s Wealth Connection - Warren Averett

The teams at Warren Averett and Warren Averett Asset Management recognize that women tend to be a largely underserved market when it comes to advisory services they seek for comprehensive financial planning and investment management. These women also often times take a different approach than men when it comes to searching for the appropriate financial advisor to help them plan for their financial future.

As a result, Warren Averett and Warren Averett Asset Management recently established Women’s Wealth Connection to serve women in Birmingham and across the Southeast.

Women’s Wealth Connection is led by women advisors at Warren Averett and Warren Averett Asset Management and combines the expertise of the firms’ financial, investment, tax and estate planning service areas into a specialized bundle of services tailored for women.

The Women’s Wealth Connection advisory team partners with their women clients to help them feel more empowered and help reduce stress that may be associated with their financial picture.

The women advisors of Warren Averett and Warren Averett Asset Management have a passion for serving other women and want to help ensure every woman has access to a team of trusted advisors who will remain in step with her and her wishes. The advisors get to know their clients and learn what their financial goals and needs are. They help them achieve financial security while helping them simplify their financial complexities. The advisors can also work with third parties, like clients’ attorneys, to help navigate difficult legal necessities.

Women’s Wealth Connection stands out not only because the advisory team offers a breadth of tailored financial planning and investment management services under one firm umbrella, but also because the advisors are women themselves, and so they can relate well to their women clients.

Services offered include comprehensive financial planning, asset management, business valuation, investment education, investment management, income tax planning and budgeting, estate planning, cash flow planning, retirement planning, debt analysis, education planning and saving, insurance review, Medicare and Social Security planning, coordinating updates of legal documents, trust analysis, trust administration assistance and mediation support.

The team’s ability to be nimble and responsive with their clients’ needs is something that allows them to serve their clients well.

The women’s advisory team of Women’s Wealth Connection has one primary goal: to serve as trusted advisors for women and support them with customized comprehensive financial planning and investment management solutions at every step of their financial journey. The team is humbled to help provide financial peace of mind so their clients can enjoy life to its fullest.

Visit WAasset.com/WomensWealth for more information about Women’s Wealth Connection or to request a complimentary assessment.

Combined services offered by Warren Averett and Warren Averett Asset Management

Where: 2500 Acton Rd.

Call: (205) 769-3209

Web: WAasset.com/WomensWealth

Sponsored Content.