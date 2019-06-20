Women in Business: Shana Neigoot, Kathy Waid & Rhonda Bryant - Shades Creek Dental

When Ron MacBeth decided to open his dental practice in Homewood, he “wanted to build a practice that is empathetic and compassionate to all [of his] patients’ needs,” but he couldn’t do it alone.

In order to run a practice that constantly exceeds the expectations of his patients, MacBeth has put together a staff of skilled and exceptional women.

Shades Creek Dental is a complete family dental office that provides care for patients of all ages, “from little ones to great-grandparents.”

“Many people have fears about a dental visit,” MacBeth said. “It’s our goal to make everyone as comfortable and serene as they would be if they were visiting a friend.”

The practice’s efforts to achieve that goal begin the moment a patient walks through the door. “Our front desk, which is the gateway to our practice, is lead by Kathy Waid. Her knowledge and experience with dentistry and her kind soothing voice is the beginning of our relationship with our patients,” MacBeth said.

As a patient-centered office that concentrates on both comfort and quality care, it’s important that each member of the staff at Shades Creek Dental has a desire to serve. Shana Neigoot, dental assistant, is not only responsible for assisting MacBeth during each procedure, but also paying attention to the comfort level of each patient.

Often people fear things that they don’t understand, which is why keeping patients informed is important to every member of the staff.

“Its all about patient education,” said Rhonda Bryant, the practice’s dental hygienist. “You have to educate [the patient] not only about the treatment they need, but also why they need it and what they can do to prevent that need in the future.”

One of the first things that Rhonda educates her patients about is the need for regular brushing and flossing and how an electric or battery-powered toothbrush can help.

“There is a biofilm that builds up on your teeth throughout the day that acts like double-sided sticky tape. Every time you eat or drink something sweet or acidic, it’s drawn to that biofilm and the film holds that on the teeth and gums and this is what can cause decay.”

Using an electric toothbrush helps to ensure that patients spend the required amount of time to break down the biofilm and stop decay before it happens.

In addition to being able to educate patients, Rhonda is most proud of being a part of a practice that is able to help give people their confidence back.

“It’s just heartwarming to see [patients] who can now smile broadly because they are no longer embarrassed by their smile,” she said.

Shades Creek Dental utilizes the best in technology to be able to provide their patients with the best care in the most convenient manner possible. The practice utilizes the CEREC crown milling unit in order to provide patients with same-day crowns, eliminating the need for a second visit.

Shades Creek Dental is a family dentistry that also offers a wide range of cosmetic services including Invisalign, whitening services and smile makeovers.

“I am confident in my team and want to share their abilities with our community,” MacBeth said.

Where: Broadway St., Ste. 101

Call (205) 417-2750

Web: ShadesCreekDental.com

Sponsored Content.