Women in Business: Karen Hammond - America Institute for Reproductive Medicine

From the time Karen Hammond was a young child, she always knew she wanted to be a nurse. She began her career in labor and delivery, working the evening shift while she was still in college. She later took a position in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at UAB.

Three and a half decades later, Hammond said she has never had a single regret in her career choice. Hammond currently works for the America Institute of Reproductive Medicine.

“Caring for women with reproductive issues, especially infertility, has become my passion,” she said.

Over the years, Hammond earned her master’s and doctoral degrees, as well as board certifications as a women’s health nurse practitioner and in reproductive medicine/infertility nursing.

Hammond enjoys being able to spend time with her patients to develop a true relationship with each and every one.

“Advanced infertility treatment is often cost-prohibitive to many wonderful people,” Hammond said. “I’ve seen so many people go into significant debt to fulfill their dream of having a baby and many others who were forced to stop treatment.”

Just over a year ago, Hammond developed an affordable IVF option that decreased the cost to about a third of traditional treatment.

“This new option has allowed women who have given up hope a new option,” she said. “Women from across the country have traveled to Homewood to have this treatment.”

Hammond says she works diligently to lessen the fears of her patients and give them hope.

“The rewards are many, but none compare to meeting babies that are a result of our exceptional medical treatments and tender loving care,” Hammond said.

