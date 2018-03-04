Wine 10K held Saturday under sunny skies



Photo by Jesse Chambers



The start of the annual Wine 10K at Patriot Park in Homewood, Sat., March 3, 2018.



Photo by Jesse Chambers



One of the Wine 10K start crew displays the American flag before the race start.



Photo by Jesse Chambers



Many of the Wine 10K participants took advantage of Patriot Park to stretch or run warm-up laps.



Photo by Jesse Chambers



Wine 10K participant Jenell Stoudemire



Photo by Jesse Chambers



Runners Lindsay Giadrosich (L) and Chad Howard (R) at Patriot Park before the start of the Wine 10K.



Photo by Jesse Chambers



Wine 10K participants Keith Abercrombie (L), Rachel Abercrombie (C) and Terri Chandler, all from Birmingham.



Photo by Jesse Chambers



Tom Kendrick (R) and his son, Joe Kendrick (L), at the Wine 10K.



Photo by Jesse Chambers



L-R: Jeri Haslam, Tracy Jefferson, Angela Hoskins and Serena Robertson.



Photo by Jesse Chambers



Some of the Wine 10K participants gathered at the start line.



Photo by Jesse Chambers



Runners in the Wine 10K during the playing of the national anthem before the race start



Photo by Jesse Chambers



The 2018 Wine 10K gets underway.

The third annual Wine 10K Birmingham, hosted by the local nonprofit National Center for Sports Safety, was held in Homewood on the morning of Saturday, March 3.

The race started on a sunny, brisk morning and finished at Lakeshore Park Plaza.

Before the race start, many of the runners took advantage of Patriot Park to run warm-up laps or do stretches.

Organizers had expected as many as 650 runners this year.

The Wine 10K is a chip-timed, USA Track and Field-certified event that offers participants the chance to enjoy alcoholic beverages -- including wine, craft beer and mimosas -- after the race is over.

The event is also becoming known for having participants who are celebrities in the track and field world.

This year, Israeli athlete Maor Tiyouri -- a participant in the marathon in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio -- was scheduled to take part, according to a news release from organizers.

She was running in the race as a tune-up for the Half Marathon World Championships in Spain on March 24, according to the release.

Tiyouri has won national titles in Israel in recent years in the 1500 meters and 5000 meters.

Last year, the race featured Olympic bronze medalist Emma Coburn.

Awards for the 10K, including cash and other prizes, were to be given to the top five overall male and female finishers and the top three overall male and female Masters-level finishers.

