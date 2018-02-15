The Wine 10K scheduled for March 3 at Patriot Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of mruns.com. Participants at the Wine 10K in 2017. The unique event offers runners beer, wine and mimosas after the race.

This sets the Wine 10K Birmingham, hosted by the local nonprofit National Center for Sports Safety, apart from the rest.

The race, in its third year, takes place on Saturday, March 3, beginning at 8 a.m. at Patriot Park in Homewood and finishing at Lakeshore Park Plaza. The race is a chip-timed, USA Track and Field-certified event.

Despite the alcoholic beverages served post-race, organizers stress that the hydration stops along the course will provide runners with water and Gatorade only.

Awards for the 10K come with cash and other prizes and are given to the top five overall male and female finishers and the top three overall male and female Masters-level finishers.

Elyse Kopecky, a best-selling cookbook author and nutrition coach, will take part in the event. She’ll host a separately ticketed book signing at Vulcan Park & Museum on Friday, March 2, at 6 p.m., and will appear at the race. For details, go to the race website, wine10K.com.

Registration for the Wine 10K is $55, plus a $3 sign-up fee. Pre-race packet pick-up will be available at The Trak Shak in Homewood on Friday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Race day packet pick-up will be available at Lakeshore Park Plaza on Saturday, March 3 from 6:30-7:30 a.m.

To register or get more information, go to wine10K.com.