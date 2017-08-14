Council sets public hearing for 18th Street hotel, retail development

× Expand Courtesy of Scotty Stanford Curio Hotel The new proposed design for a Curio by Hilton hotel on 18th Street South.

The city council will hear public thoughts on a planned hotel and retail development on 18th Street South next month.

The planning commission approved a development plan and rezoning request for the project, which is slated for the former homes of Little Professor Bookstore, Hatfield Auto and Wolf Camera along 18th Street South, earlier this month after some changes by developer Mike Mouron.

Mouron's proposal calls for a five-story, 129-room Curio by Hilton hotel with multiple adjacent retail and restaurant spaces, as well as about 211 parking spaces on the property and a nearby lot that Mouron has purchased.

The council has set a Sept. 11 date for the public hearing and final vote on the development plan and rezoning application, which would zone 2713, 2725, 2727 and 2717 18th Street and 2728 Mamie L Foster from Central Business District and High Rise Office/Commercial District to Mixed Use District.

The council also approved an increase in the parking time limit on 18th Street South spaces from two hours to three hours. The change is part of an effort to tighten enforcement of the time limits to free up more parking spaces during heavy-use hours. Ward 1 Representative Britt Thames said he and wardmate Andy Gwaltney have met with downtown merchants, who were generally positive about the change, and he's already seen some tickets handed out by police.

The council also: