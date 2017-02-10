BarTaco coming to Edgewood

× Expand Courtesy of Shannon Waltchack Commercial Real Estate. Edgewood Service Center A proposed renovation of the Edgewood Service Center into retail, restaurant and office space.

The final tenant in the new Edgewood Station retail development will be BarTaco, Michael Murray of Shannon Waltchack Commercial Realty confirmed today.

BarTaco will join Mason-Dixon Bakery & Bistro and Three15 Studio at the development at 1017 Oxmoor Road. Shannon Waltchack plans to turn over the retail spaces to their tenants this spring.

BarTaco currently has locations in Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, New York, Connecticut and Virginia. According to the restaurant website, BarTaco is inspired by food and culture from Brazil, Uruguay and southern California.

The menu includes tacos, small plates, trays, rice bowls and rotisserie chicken, along with sides, fresh juices and cocktails. The taco toppings include traditional meats like pork pastor, chorizo and chicken as well as more unusual choices like pork belly, shrimp banh mi, falafel, duck and sesame ribeye. Small plates include tamales, plantains, guacamole, soups and salads.

Learn more about Bartaco at bartaco.com.