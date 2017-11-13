City council approves funding for school facilities projects

× 1 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Fire Chief John Bresnan Mayor Scott McBrayer presents Fire Chief John Bresnan with a proclamation and plaque honoring his 25 years as chief at the Nov. 13, 2017 city council meeting. × 2 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hospice Awareness Month Mayor Scott McBrayer with staff from Affinity Hospice during presentation of a proclamation of Hospice Awareness Month, at the Nov. 13, 2017 city council meeting. Prev Next

The Homewood City Council approved use of bond funds for Homewood City Schools to begin expansion of all five school buildings at its Nov. 13 meeting.

The school system will receive half of the city's $110 million bond issue to pay for additions and renovations at the elementary, middle and high schools to accommodate current and projected growth. HCS and project manager Hoar Program Management presented their plans to the public in late October and to the council's finance committee on Nov. 6.

The budget estimated by HPM, including contingencies, equals $55 million. Design, planning and engineering will begin immediately upon the council's approval, HPM has previously said, and all projects are scheduled to be finished before the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Another project that will be funded through the bond issue, a new headquarters for the Homewood Police Department, will take the next step in December when there will be a public hearing on the rezoning of 68, 70 and 90 Bagby Drive and 245 and 255 Goodwin Crest Drive from Office Building District to Institutional District. These properties will be the home of the 54,000-square-foot building, which will house offices, training rooms, a firing range, courtroom and jail.

The public hearing will be held at the Dec. 11 council meeting.

Additionally, the council surprised Fire Department Chief John Bresnan with a plaque and proclamation at tonight's meeting in recognition of his 25 years as the city's fire chief.

Bresnan was joined by several firefighters in the council chambers as Mayor Scott McBrayer read the proclamation. Bresnan joined the fire department in 1987 and ascended to fire chief in 1992, making him Homewood's longest serving chief.

"I have probably the very best job in the fire service in the state, probably in the Southeast and the country," Bresnan said after receiving a standing ovation from the council.

The council also: