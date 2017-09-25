Council approves FY 2018 budget

× Expand Sydney Cromwell City Council The city council meets on March 13.

The city council approved its budget tonight for the 2018 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

The budget, which anticipates $50.1 million in city revenues, was first proposed by the mayor in late August and the city council held a series of budget hearings throughout September.

Some highlights of the budget include a 2 percent cost of living raise and 1.5 percent insurance increase for employees, $16.5 million given to the Board of Education, $12.8 million in debt service and $6.2 million in capital projects. There is also a projected $11 million reserve.

Major projects in the budget includes:

$2.3 million in street paving.

$100,000 for street lighting on State Farm Parkway and Valley Avenue, along with other lighting projects.

More than $1.2 million for greenway design, engineering, right-of-way acquisition and construction in phases II and III, carried over from the 2017 fiscal year.

$250,000 for the 18th Street beautification project.

$838,000 for construction of the Lakeshore diverging diamond interchange construction project.

$249,000 in sidewalk construction and $100,000 in sidewalk repairs.

$350,000 for improvements at Spring Park and $22,500 for upgrades at the Lee Center.

$90,000 for a contract with Daniels Communities to provide economic development consulting services, including market analysis of Homewood's businesses and shoppers, as well as new development options and help in pursuing new businesses to come to the city.

$20,000 for planting of mature trees in city right-of-ways.

The public safety headquarters, park improvements and school expansion projects that are part of the $110 million bond issue will continue to progress in 2018. The budget projected $16 million being used by the school system, $15 million by the police department and $20 million by the parks and recreation department in 2018.

$75,000 was also set aside for abatement of neglected properties in Rosedale, in response to community concerns expressed earlier this year. Ward 1 Representative Britt Thames said in mid-September that the city had identified homes with code violations and signs of neglect and sent out letters informing them of the violations. Thirteen property owners did not respond to the letters and Thames said the city will be pursuing the legal path to take care of these problems. The homeowners that did respond are working with the city to find other solutions.

Other expenses in the budget include a contract for social media management, a new position providing part-time code enforcement and part-time 911 mapping services, extra funding for tornado siren maintenance, more signs for the downtown underground parking deck and upgrades to police and fire department vehicles and equipment.

The council agreed to give the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority their full requested funding but, as with past years, questioned the amount that Homewood is asked to pay. The council decided to ask the BJCTA to provide quarterly ridership data as well.

As the city closes out the 2017 fiscal year, they also voted at tonight's council meeting to give bonuses to city employees contingent on ending the year with a surplus. The bonuses will range from $350 to $2,000 after taxes based on longevity.

The proposed budget is on the city website, and City Clerk and Finance Director Melody Salter said she will soon publish the finalized budget there.

The council also: