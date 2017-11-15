Ashley Mac's to open in SoHo in January

× Expand Emily Featherston Ashley Mac's A salad from Ashley Mac's, which is opening a new Homewood location.

Ashley Mac's is under construction to open its first Homewood location in SoHo early next year.

The restaurant's retail operations manager, Fletcher Flynn, said the 4,500-square-foot space at 1831 28th Ave. South, Suite N-101 is in the midst of being renovated, and they are shooting for a late January opening date. It is part of the former DoDiYo's space, which has been divided into three storefronts, one of which is now home to Classic Wine Co.

The nearest existing Ashley Mac's to Homewood is in Cahaba Heights.

“We have actually been looking in Homewood for a while,” Flynn said.

This will be one of the largest Ashley Mac's locations, with seating for around 100 diners. There will be a refrigerated area for "gourmet-to-go" packaged entrees, sides and desserts, as well as patio seating.

“That was definitely one of the draws of this location,” Flynn said of the outdoor seating area.

Ashley Mac's has three other Birmingham locations. See their menu at ashleymacs.com.