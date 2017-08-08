Wine store opens in former Do Di Yo's space

× 1 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Classic Wine Company Josh Terrell of Classic Wine Company in its new SoHo location. × 2 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Classic Wine Company Classic Wine Company specializes in rare French wine. Prev Next

Classic Wine Company is now open at 1831 28th Ave. S., Suite 110, which is the former home of Do Di Yo's.

Owner Josh Terrell bought the 29-year-old wine company from previous owner Tony Meyers, once Meyers decided to retire. The move to their new SoHo spot was a short one, as Classic Wine was previously located at 1920 29th Ave. S.

"It's great visibility, [a] nice, bright space," Terrell said of the new location, which fronts 28th Avenue South and the surface-level SoHo parking lot.

Classic Wine specializes in rare French wines, and Terrell said he designed the store to feel like wine shops he has enjoyed visiting in Atlanta and San Francisco. These rarer wines are located in the middle of the store as the symbolic "heart" of the business, but Terrell said the store includes wines ranging from $10 to $300.

Over time, Terrell intends to add a wider selection of Australian, South American and Spanish wines, and possibly Japanese sake. By the end of 2017, he plans to have a wine bar in the rear of the shop for tastings and selling wine by the glass.

"I love somebody coming in and giving me a challenge of some dish or some event," said Terrell, who had almost five years of wine buying experience before buying Classic Wine.

Bubba Smith of Capital Properties, which manages SoHo, said earlier this year that he intended to divide the Do Di Yo's space into multiple retail spots. No other tenants have been announced yet. Do Di Yo's closed in 2015 and has been vacant since then.

Learn more about Classic Wine at classicwineco.com.