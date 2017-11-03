Nexus Fitness under construction in West Homewood

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Nexus Fitness Nexus Fitness owner Chris Wade and Knight Eady communications associate Caroline Harding at the future home of Nexus Fitness, 187 Oxmoor Road.

A new gym is set to open in West Homewood early next year.

Chris Wade is opening Nexus Fitness at 187 Oxmoor Road. The building, which began construction in September, will house Crossfit and low-impact HIIT (high intensity interval training) classes as well as childcare services, locker rooms and a lounge. He expects to open to the public in February.

"I had over a year to develop this, and that's why I'm doing it the right way," Wade said.

Wade has worked in the fitness industry for about eight years and was a walk-on member of the Clemson University football team. He said he wants Nexus to be a "one-stop shop" for his clients, no matter their fitness goals.

He chose the West Homewood location, near I-65, because of the convenience for people to access it throughout the day. Offering childcare with a dedicated staff member is another way he wants to make fitness accessible.

"I just want to be one of those in the community that just really beautifies it," Wade said, noting other upcoming West Homewood projects such as Pizzeria GM and Ash.

Wade plans to offer classes from roughly 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and based on community feedback he is planning classes that parents could attend right after dropping kids off at school. There will be 15-minute gaps between classes for trainers to spend time talking with both new and regular customers about their fitness goals, to create "the best community that you have ever seen."

There will be five full-time staff members when Nexus opens, including a gym manager.

Wade said Nexus clients will be able to choose memberships with a certain number of HIIT or Crossfit classes per week. There will also be unlimited class options, at $149 per month for HIIT classes, $179 for Crossfit or $199 per month for both class types.

Nexus Fitness will launch its website and social media in the coming weeks to provide more information.