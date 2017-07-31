Bottega Cafe, Brick & Tin chef plans restaurant at former Oak & Raleigh spot

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Oak and Raleigh Oak and Raleigh is located on Oak Grove Road across from Patriot Park.

West Homewood resident Mark Driskill has wanted to open his own restaurant for several years. When the former Oak & Raleigh location, 705 Oak Grove Road, became available just a few blocks from his house, Driskill said the timing was right.

"It's always kind of been a goal," Driskill said. "Creatively, it would be my best outlet to express what I want to express."

Driskill is an 11-year restaurant industry veteran, including serving as a head chef at Bottega Cafe and Brick & Tin and helping run the test kitchens for Southern Living. Oak & Raleigh closed June 2016 and originally announced intentions to reopen under new ownership, but these plans were not realized.

Driskill said his restaurant will be named Ash — a reference both to his wife Ashley and the wood-fired grill that will be central to the menu. Ash will offer lunch and dinner Tuesday-Saturday, as well as Saturday breakfast and openings for private parties on Mondays.

The menu will include a blend of traditional Southern and American fare, with some global influences, Driskill said. At least part of every plate will be prepared in a wood-fired grill.

"We'll be doing everything from scratch. I don't know if we'll even have a freezer," he said.

Ash will also offer a "picnic" service, he said, which will include prepared meals in a picnic basket and blanket to be eaten at Patriot Park. Customers can get the picnic service with a small deposit to cover the cost of the basket and blanket, which will be refunded once they return the items at the end of their meal.

Driskill said some construction still has to be done, but he hopes to open the restaurant later this year.