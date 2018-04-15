The Reset: Patriots softball wins thriller against Ramsay

× Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Softball Homewood's Alexia Hood (3) celebrates during a Class 6A, Area 10 game between Ramsay and Homewood on Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Homewood High School in Homewood. The Patriots won the game, 16-15, on a walk-off double.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team dropped a game to Thompson, 7-5, on Monday. Michael Kash and Jake Miller each picked up two hits in the contest.

The Patriots clinched Class 6A, Area 10 with a 9-1 win over Ramsay on Tuesday. Justin Perreault hurled the complete game, allowing five hits and striking out 13 hitters.

Homewood finished off a perfect 6-0 area slate with a 9-3 win over Ramsay on Thursday. Hunter Keim started and went five innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. Miller pitched the final two innings and didn’t allow a hit. Ben Teel had a big night at the plate, finishing a triple shy of the cycle and driving in three runs. Josh Hall racked up two hits, two runs and four stolen bases.

The Patriots picked up a 4-2 win over Pelham on Friday. Hall tied the game with a home run in the sixth and Homewood managed to score two more in the seventh to win. Miller’s squeeze bunt brought in the go-ahead run. Will Hall then singled to center to drive in another run.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team fell to Montevallo, 10-1, on Tuesday. Rachel Box drove in the lone run for the Patriots.

The Patriots celebrated Senior Night on Thursday and picked up a thrilling, 16-15, victory over Class 6A, Area 10 opponent Ramsay. Sydney Sanders pitched four innings in the circle and cleared the bases to deliver a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh. Sanders finished with four hits and four RBIs. Preschool Hood and Alex Hershbine each added three hits and Abby Brown and Zoe Couch each added two hits, as the Patriots racked up 17 hits in the contest.

SOCCER

The Homewood boys soccer team began the week with a dominant 10-0 victory over Pinson Valley on Tuesday night. Ian Myers kept a clean sheet in goal for the Patriots. The girls also beat Pinson Valley by the same score.

On Wednesday, the Patriots won again with a 3-1 victory over Pelham. Keefer Boone played a nice ball in for Connor Smith to start the scoring before Pelham added a goal just before halftime to tie the game at 1-1. Stanford Massie’s free kick led to the second Patriots goal and Connor Smith sealed the victory with a goal with 30 seconds remaining.

The Lady Patriots were held off the scoreboard in a 1-0 loss to Chelsea on Thursday.

TENNIS

On Tuesday, the Homewood boys tennis team fell to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, 9-0, while the girls lost, 7-2. On Thursday, the teams split with Pelham. The girls won 6-3 and the boys lost 6-3.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood outdoor track and field teams participated in the Mountain Brook Invitational on Saturday. Both teams came away with third-place trophies and were the top Class 6A teams. Jasmine Griffin won MVP honors thanks to performances in the 300-meter hurdles (first place, 45.96), 100-meter dash (second, 12.3) and the 100 hurdles (second, 15.28). Also on the girls side, the Homewood 4x100 relay team placed third in 49.27 seconds. Alex Brooks won the pole vault competition, as she cleared 11 feet. For the boys, Will Stone won the one-mile run with a time of 4:20.83.

