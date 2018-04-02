The Reset: Patriots baseball spends week at beach

× Expand Sarah Finnegan The Homewood High School baseball team practices on January 25, 2018.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team played in Gulf Coast Classic II during the week. The Patriots started the week with a 6-3 loss to Normal (Illinois). Josh Hall scored two runs and stole three bases in the game.

Homewood got back on the winning track on Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Gallatin (Tennessee). The Patriots got 6 1/3 strong innings on the mound from John Hale, as he struck out 10 batters and allowed two hits. Sam Dantone drove in a pair of runs.

On Wednesday, the Patriots split a pair of games, although they were close to winning both. In the first game, they dominated West Point, 16-3. Ben Teel and Michael Kash each racked up two doubles in the contest. In the second game, Homewood surrendered eight runs in the seventh inning to fall, 9-6, to Madison Academy. Teel’s two-run homer was the offensive highlight.

