The Reset: Basketball teams qualify for sub-regionals

BASKETBALL

The Homewood High School girls basketball team picked up a critical win on Tuesday, Feb. 6, as the Lady Patriots knocked off Shades Valley, 51-41, in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament.

Kalia Cunningham led the team with 16 points, and Kayla Mikula added 10. With the win, the Lady Patriots advanced to the area championship game and, more importantly, sealed a spot in the Class 6A sub-regional round.

In the same vein as the girls, the Homewood boys picked up a big 31-30 win over Shades Valley in the opening round of the area tournament. Logan Padgett scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Tre Roberson notched seven points and five boards. The win sealed the Patriots’ spot in the area championship and the sub-regional round.

The Lady Patriots dropped the area championship game to Ramsay, 60-49, on Thursday Feb. 8, to fall to 23-9 on the season. The boys (15-15) suffered the same fate on Friday, Feb. 9, falling to Parker, 41-32.

Despite the losses, both teams qualified for Class 6A sub-regional game. This week, the Lady Patriots will travel to Southside-Gadsden on Monday, Feb. 12 and the boys will head to Oxford on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

WRESTLING

The Homewood High School wrestling team competed at the Class 6A North Super Section tournament over the weekend, with Joe Galvan (106 pounds), Javonic Turner (152), John-Mark Crocker (170), Carlos Miguel Figueroa (195) and Tobias Thomas (220) all doing well enough to qualify for the state tournament this weekend, Feb. 17-18.

