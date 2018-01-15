The Reset: Basketball teams begin area play

× Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Logan Padgett (34) takes a shot during a game between Homewood and Ramsay on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at Ramsay High School in Birmingham.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood High School basketball teams began play in Class 6A, Area 10 play last week, as the season enters a critical stage.

The Lady Patriots split their two area contests on the week. On Tuesday night, they traveled to Parker and coasted to a 76-33 victory. Kassidy Crawford led the way with 17 points, while Alabama signee Hannah Barber added 15 points and seven assists. Alexia Hood had a big night as well, contributing 15 points as well.

Homewood found the going much tougher at Ramsay on Friday, as the Lady Patriots fell, 58-43. They worked from a halftime deficit to tie the game 28-28 midway through the third quarter, but a quick burst from Ramsay erased all doubt of the game’s outcome.

In the game, Zoe Watts paced Homewood with 12 points, while Crawford pitched in 11. The Lady Patriots record is now 16-8 on the year, as they have dropped four of their last six games.

The boys team came up short in both contests they played last week. On Tuesday, Homewood fell to Parker, 52-44. On Friday, they lost to Ramsay, 62-49. Logan Padgett tied for a game high with 18 points on the evening and Tre Roberson scored 11 points.

This week, the Patriots have a two more critical area contests. On Tuesday, they will travel to Shades Valley before hosting Ramsay on Friday.

WRESTLING

The Homewood Middle School wrestling team competed in the Buc Brawl at Hoover High School over the weekend.

Leo Nichols (85 pounds) grabbed an individual victory. Christian Sanchez (75), Cohen Galloway (75), Hayes Hopper (75), Hanif Muhummad (75), James McKittrick (85), Sam Sutton (95), Connor Sims (95), Joey Gaivan (103), Scout Spencer (103), Bryce Sims (103), Graham Miner (112), Ghasan Maflahi (119), Abdul Maflahi (130), Caleb Church (130), Cole Bedics (145), Manny Ontiveros (155), Abraham Ocana (165), Andrew Ochoa (165), Elias Trejo (175) and Trevon Curry (285) also participated for Homewood.

