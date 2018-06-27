Goldasich leads Patriots to runner-up finish at state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rick Baguley. The Homewood High boys golf team after winning the Class 6A South Sub-State Tournament on May 7. The Patriots finished second at the May 15 state tournament.

In the immediate aftermath of the Class 6A state golf tournament May 15, the second-place trophy felt slightly hollow to the Homewood High School boys golf team.

The Patriots finished second to Muscle Shoals, 581-587, at The Shoals Golf Club. They posted a score of 289 on the second and final day of the tournament, nine strokes better than the Day 1 total of 298. But Muscle Shoals managed to build upon a two-stroke lead and held on to win.

“I think the goal was obviously a blue map,” first-year coach Rick Baguley said. “But I think the further these guys get away from the immediacy of the season ending and realize how the season ended, it’ll mean a lot to them.”

Senior Jack Goldasich led the way for the Patriots, as he finished as the individual runner-up. He fired a 4-under round to finish the tournament, wrapping up with a two-day total of 139.

Ford Goldasich and eighth-grader Harrison Sims tied for sixth, as each shot 148 for the tournament. Ren Riley (153) and Avery Stansell (155) each finished in the top 15.

“We got off to a great start on Tuesday, and I really felt like we were in great position,” Baguley said. “We posted a good number so I was super proud and pleased.”

Homewood picked up a trophy for the third consecutive season, finishing in second each of the past two years after winning state in 2016. The Patriots also won the section and sub-state tournaments. Baguley was the third coach in three years for the Patriots, noting the team’s progress throughout the season.

“I was the third coach in three years, and I really believe those two guys [former coaches Keat Litton and Jason Haithcock] deserve a lot of credit for building the program,” Baguley said.

Homewood’s girls also had a great season, qualifying for the state tournament for the first time in school history. The Lady Patriots placed fourth at state.